Denver, Lakewood shooting victims reportedly includes tattoo shop owner
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Friends and family are identifying some of the victims killed in a shooting Monday night in Denver and Lakewood.
One of those victims has been identified as 44-year-old Alicia Cardenas, the owner of the Sol Tribe tattoo shop. That’s according to our news partners at CBS Denver.
There is currently a growing memorial outside of the tattoo shop.
