Advertisement

Denver, Lakewood shooting victims reportedly includes tattoo shop owner

Police say four people were killed and at least three others injured, including an officer, in...
Police say four people were killed and at least three others injured, including an officer, in a shooting spree in two Colorado cities. The suspect is dead following a shootout with police.(Source: KUSA via CNN)
By KKTV
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Friends and family are identifying some of the victims killed in a shooting Monday night in Denver and Lakewood.

One of those victims has been identified as 44-year-old Alicia Cardenas, the owner of the Sol Tribe tattoo shop. That’s according to our news partners at CBS Denver.

There is currently a growing memorial outside of the tattoo shop.

Click here to read more on Cardenas.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakewood/Denver shooting spree. This is part of the scene in Lakewood.
Shooting spree through Denver and Lakewood ends with at least 5 dead and multiple injured, including an officer
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
1 killed, 2 injured after vehicle reportely hits concrete wall Sunday night
Fire burning in Jefferson County 12/27/21
C-470 back open near Kipling in Colorado following wildfire
FILE - This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in...
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all
Woman on the run for about a month back in custody.
Woman who escaped a jail in Colorado arrested about a month later in North Carolina

Latest News

12.28.21
Cooler End to 2021
The Oak Creek fire that broke out Monday afternoon near C-470 was reportedly human-caused.
Crews determine Oak Fire near C-470 was human caused, 50% contained Tuesday
Crews are currently working on a reported structure fire near Highway 24 and Constitution...
Crews respond to house fire near Highway 24 Tuesday, neighbors evacuated
Arrest photo for 28-year-old Michael Vialpando
Man arrested for stealing multiple vehicles, burglarizing City of Fountain Housing Authority over Christmas weekend