Denver, Lakewood shooting victims reportedly includes tattoo shop owner

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Friends and family are identifying some of the victims killed in a shooting Monday night in Denver and Lakewood.

One of those victims has been identified as 44-year-old Alicia Cardenas, the owner of the Sol Tribe tattoo shop. That’s according to our news partners at CBS Denver.

There is currently a growing memorial outside of the tattoo shop.

Here’s a look at a growing memorial at Sol Tribe Tattoo on Broadway. I just spoke to Alfredo Cardenas, who says his 44-year-old daughter Alicia was killed here. She was a victim in the #Denver & #Lakewood shooting spree Monday night. She leaves behind a young daughter. pic.twitter.com/WZsoq4lmam — Mekialaya White (@Mekialaya) December 28, 2021

