Crews working on reported house fire near Highway 24, neighbors evacuated

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews are currently working on a reported house fire near Highway 24 and Constitution Avenue in El Paso County.

11 News viewers tell us Cimmaron Fire Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a home caught fire and neighbors had to be evacuated.

We have crews on the way and are working to learn more information. This is a developing story and we will update as we get more information.

