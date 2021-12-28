Advertisement

Crews determine Oak Fire near C-470 was human caused, 50% contained Tuesday

The Oak Creek fire that broke out Monday afternoon near C-470 was reportedly human-caused.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Oak Creek fire that broke out Monday afternoon near C-470 was reportedly human-caused. Crews tweeted the information on Tuesday.

The fire has burned about 152 acres and was 50% contained at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

25 firefighters are working the fire and continue to mop up the area. Those in teh area should expect to see smoke from hotspots.

West Metro Fire says the flames stated directly west of the Westerly Apartments near Kipling and C-470; these apartments were evacuated.

Roads in the area were also closed while crews were in the area fighting the fire, but have since reopened.

West Metro Fire is on scene, along with Arvada Fire, Colorado State Fire, the Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District, and Foothills Fire.

The specific cause is still under investigation.

