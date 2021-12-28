Crews determine Oak Fire near C-470 was human caused, 50% contained Tuesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Oak Creek fire that broke out Monday afternoon near C-470 was reportedly human-caused. Crews tweeted the information on Tuesday.

The fire has burned about 152 acres and was 50% contained at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

UPDATE: #OakFire - The fire is determined to be human-caused. It started directly west of the Westerly Apts. (at Kipling & 470) in an open space area with several trails & heavy foot traffic. The specific cause is still under investigation. Fire is at 152 acres. Crews on scene. pic.twitter.com/ighsNocHCe — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) December 28, 2021

25 firefighters are working the fire and continue to mop up the area. Those in teh area should expect to see smoke from hotspots.

West Metro Fire says the flames stated directly west of the Westerly Apartments near Kipling and C-470; these apartments were evacuated.

Roads in the area were also closed while crews were in the area fighting the fire, but have since reopened.

West Metro Fire is on scene, along with Arvada Fire, Colorado State Fire, the Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District, and Foothills Fire.

The specific cause is still under investigation.

