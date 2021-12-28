Advertisement

Colorado Springs Police search for robbery suspect

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:02 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are looking for a suspect that reportedly stole money from a business near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard. The robbery happened just after 10:30 a.m Monday.

Officers say the suspect entered a business, showed a firearm, and demanded cash from the clerk; They got away with an unknown amount of c ash.

As more information becomes available, this article will be updated.

