Colorado Springs Police search for robbery suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are looking for a suspect that reportedly stole money from a business near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard. The robbery happened just after 10:30 a.m Monday.

Officers say the suspect entered a business, showed a firearm, and demanded cash from the clerk; They got away with an unknown amount of c ash.

