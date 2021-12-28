Advertisement

Colorado health officials update COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidance to align with CDC

A COVID-19 testing site at a Colorado Springs mall 12/27/21.
A COVID-19 testing site at a Colorado Springs mall 12/27/21.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - With updated recommendations from the CDC on COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidance comes updated guidance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Hours after the CDC announced new recommendations on Monday, health officials in Colorado updated their own.

The following was sent out by the Colorado State Joint Information Center at about 7:20 Monday night:

Today, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updated guidance to match new recommendations from CDC regarding COVID-19 isolation and quarantine for healthcare workers and the general population.

People who live or work in residential or congregate living settings should continue to follow the isolation and quarantine guidance for their setting to mitigate the risk of transmission within the facility.

This updated guidance reduces the recommended time in isolation for those in the general population with COVID-19 from 10 to five days, if asymptomatic on day five, followed by an additional five days wearing a mask when around others. This change is based on data showing that the majority of COVID-19 transmission occurs early in the course of illness.

For those who have been exposed to COVID-19, CDC now recommends quarantine for five days followed by mask use for an additional five days for people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second Pfizer or Moderna dose (or more than two months after the J&J vaccine) and have not yet received a third dose (or second dose if receiving J&J). Alternatively, for those persons for whom a five days quarantine is not feasible, wearing a well-fitting mask around others for ten days is acceptable. People who have recently completed their primary vaccination series (within six months of their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or within two months of their J&J dose) or who have received their third dose (or second dose if receiving J&J) do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure. Regardless of vaccination status, CDC recommends testing on day 5 after exposure or immediately if symptoms develop.

The new guidance also recommends asymptomatic health care providers who have received all recommended vaccines — three doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of J&J with a second dose more than two months after the initial vaccine — no longer need to be excluded from work after a higher-risk COVID-19 exposure. Residential care facility staff should continue to follow current CDPHE guidance, when applicable.

Colorado has seen a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and high community transmission as the omicron variant becomes the prevalent virus circulating. Protect yourself and your family by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask in public, washing your hands, and testing before you gather with others.

Continue to stay up to date by visiting covid19.colorado.gov.

For more information on receiving a COVID-19 test in Colorado, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
1 killed, 2 injured after vehicle reportely hits concrete wall Sunday night
A Fountain man is counting his blessings after a good Samaritan helped flip this truck over on...
Stuck driver helped by good Samaritan in Peyton
FILE - This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in...
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all
Fire burning in Jefferson County 12/27/21
Part of C-470 closed in Colorado as a wildfire burns
Pueblo Police are looking for the driver of a minivan that reportedly left the scene of a crash...
Pueblo Police search for mini van that left the scene of a rollover crash

Latest News

30 men and women hiked up Barr Trail on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 as part of the AdAmAn Club's...
AdAmAn preps for 99th anniversary climb to set off fireworks on the summit of Pikes Peak to ring in 2022
File photo.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Lakewood Monday night
Snowmobiles stolen out of Colorado Springs between 12/25 and 12/26.
2 snowmobiles and a trailer stolen in Colorado Springs, owner offers reward for return
Fire burning in Jefferson County 12/27/21
Part of C-470 closed in Colorado as a wildfire burns