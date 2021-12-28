Advertisement

At-home COVID-19 test kits sold out in Colorado Springs at dozens of stores as of Monday evening

By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:21 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As of Monday evening, at-home COVID-19 test kits were sold out at Walgreens, Walmart, Safeway and CVS locations in Colorado Springs.

11 News reached out to multiple stores Monday afternoon and learned that test kits were no longer on the shelves at either any of the chains. 11 News also reached out to several other stores in the area only to learn each location we contacted did not have at-home kits available for purchase. This comes with New Year’s Eve this Friday and Christmas this past Saturday.

There are more than 150 free community testing sites in Colorado. Click here for more information on the testing sites. 11 News visited both the Chapel Hills Mall testing site and the Citadel Mall testing site, both locations had long lines throughout the day on Monday. According to officials with the State, they are completing an average of 11,000 tests per day at the community testing sites. During the holidays, volumes have peaked at more 20,000 tests or more per day.

At least one community testing site, the Sky Ridge Medical Center site, was forced to close on Monday because of “unsafe traffic conditions” created by an increase in demand to get tested.

