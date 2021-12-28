Advertisement

Air Force uses rare passing game to win First Responder Bowl

Air Force cornerback Tre Bugg III (3) and defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (94) dump a cooler of...
Air Force cornerback Tre Bugg III (3) and defensive tackle Jordan Jackson (94) dump a cooler of ice water on head coach Troy Calhoun after their 31-28 victory over Louisville in the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)(Jeffrey McWhorter | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Haaziq Daniels passed for two touchdowns and ran for two others as Air Force beat Louisville 31-28 in the First Responder Bowl at SMU’s home field in Dallas.

Daniels completed 9 of 10 passes for a season-high 252 yards leading a triple-option offense that came into the game averaging an FBS-best 340.8 rushing yards and the second-fewest passing yards at 82.5 per game.

Malik Cunningham threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Harrell and ran for a 22-yard touchdown with 2:57 to play for Louisville.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakewood/Denver shooting spree. This is part of the scene in Lakewood.
Shooting ‘rampage’ through Denver and Lakewood leaves with at least 6 dead and multiple injured, including an officer
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
1 killed, 2 injured after vehicle reportely hits concrete wall Sunday night
Deputies are investigating a shooting the 1600 Block of Hampton South, near the Stratmoor area...
One person killed in early morning shooting in southern Colorado Springs
Fire burning in Jefferson County 12/27/21
C-470 back open near Kipling in Colorado following wildfire
FILE - This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in...
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all

Latest News

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders,...
Opinion: In Defense of Vic Fangio
FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon is...
NHL set to resume after 6-day break; 3 more games postponed
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3)...
Raiders cling to playoff hopes with 17-13 win over Denver
A statement posted on Twitter from the NHL about postponing games.
NHL postpones 14 games; won’t resume play until Tuesday