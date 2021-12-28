AdAmAn preps for 99th anniversary climb to set off fireworks on the summit of Pikes Peak to ring in 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The annual trek up Barr Trail by the AdAmAn club starts this Thursday, with the group set to ring in 2022 with a fireworks show this weekend!

This year’s hike marks the 99th climb for the club, as they have been celebrating the new year this way since 1922. The club adds a new member each year, thus the name of the group “AdAmAn.” (Ad - A - mAn with the A’s capitalized to depict mountains).

The newest member is Priscilla Clayton, a retired critical care nurse. Priscilla has volunteered with Friends of the Peak, Incline Friends, Coalition of the Upper South Platte, Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, and Green Mountain Falls Trail system. She is also on the Board of Directors of the Colorado Fourteener’s Initiative.

The group is expected to fire five shells at 9 p.m. on Friday in honor of the “Frozen Five,” the original members. The fireworks display is scheduled for midnight.

FORECAST:

As of Monday night, the 11 Breaking Weather Team says that we will have lots of clouds and many will see snow on New Year’s Eve. This could potentially cause bad viewing conditions for the fireworks off Pikes Peak. Follow 11 News throughout the week for weather updates, or download the 11 Breaking Weather App.

At the end of 2022, the club will be celebrating its 100th anniversary and is collecting donations through a fund. Click here for more on that fund.

ABOUT ADAMAN:

“The club started when Fred Barr (who built Barr Trail) and four of his adventurous friends (Fred Morath, Ed Morath, Willis Magee and Harry Standley) made a New Year’s Eve trek to the summit sponsored by the Gazette Telegraph and called the “Gazette Telegraph New Year’s Eve Watch Party.” At 9 pm the group fired a signal rocket to let all know they had arrived safely and all was well. In response, the city electrician, Joe Caldwell, dipped the lights of the city and, future member, John Garrett fired rockets from the roof of the Gazette Telegraph building. At midnight, in the middle of a short blizzard, they shot 175 pounds of rockets and flares which they had carried to the summit.”

