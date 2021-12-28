Advertisement

2 snowmobiles and a trailer stolen in Colorado Springs, owner offers reward for return

Snowmobiles stolen out of Colorado Springs between 12/25 and 12/26.
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A couple visiting Colorado Springs from Wisconsin woke up the day after Christmas to find their two snowmobiles and a trailer were stolen.

Roger tells 11 News the trailer was parked outside the La Quinta Inn on the north side of the city near N. Academy and I-25 Saturday night. When he and his wife woke up Sunday morning, the trailer was gone. Roger explained he believes the lock had been removed with bolt cutters. The stolen snowmobiles include a black and red 2019 Polaris RMK 850 and a gray 2022 Polaris 850 RMK. The trailer was a 2018 Karavan Sled.

The VIN numbers for each:

2019 SN1EFK8RKC338106

2022 SN1TFM8RXNC825441

Roger says he is willing to offer up a $1,000 reward for their return.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 21-48221. If you are able to return the vehicles and you are interested in the reward, you can contact Roger directly at 414-403-0495.

To our friends out West we need your help, please SHARE. These Polaris Snowmobiles & trailer were stolen in Colorado...

Posted by Leone's Polaris on Sunday, December 26, 2021

