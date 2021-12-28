Advertisement

2 children killed, 4 injured in South Florida hit-and-run

A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized,...
A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized, police said.(Source: WSVN via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Two children were killed and another four children were hospitalized with injuries when a car plowed into them and fled the scene in South Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it was investigating what happened Monday outside an apartment building in Wilton Manors, Florida, along with the Wilton Manors Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately provide ages for any of the children.

Steven Gollan, a battalion chief with the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, said at a news conference Monday night that the hospitalized children were “severely injured.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
1 killed, 2 injured after vehicle reportely hits concrete wall Sunday night
A Fountain man is counting his blessings after a good Samaritan helped flip this truck over on...
Stuck driver helped by good Samaritan in Peyton
FILE - This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in...
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all
Fire burning in Jefferson County 12/27/21
Part of C-470 closed in Colorado as a wildfire burns
Pueblo Police are looking for the driver of a minivan that reportedly left the scene of a crash...
Pueblo Police search for mini van that left the scene of a rollover crash

Latest News

File photo.
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Lakewood Monday night
Snowmobiles stolen out of Colorado Springs between 12/25 and 12/26.
2 snowmobiles and a trailer stolen in Colorado Springs, owner offers reward for return
Fire burning in Jefferson County 12/27/21
Part of C-470 closed in Colorado as a wildfire burns
Crews battle a small fire on Blodgett Peak west of Colorado Springs 12/22/21.
Fire investigators have determined a cause for the Blodgett Peak Fire, 75 percent contained Monday evening