Woman who escaped a jail in Colorado arrested about a month later in North Carolina

Woman on the run for about a month back in custody.
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:32 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman who was on the run from law enforcement for about a month is back in custody.

The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office first reported Kara Eddy escaped a jail on Nov. 19. On Monday, the sheriff’s office reached out to 11 News to report Eddy was taken into custody recently in North Carolina.

According to online court records, Eddy has several open warrants mostly related to traffic incidents. It isn’t clear how she escaped the jail.

