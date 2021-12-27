Advertisement

Witness sought following an armed robbery at a Colorado Springs 7-Eleven

By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:17 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are hoping the public can help them identify a potential witness to a robbery.

The crime happened on Sept. 12 at about 5:15 in the morning at the 7-Eleven at 3740 Randall Drive. Police shared two photos of a potential suspect on Monday .

“It was reported a suspect entered the store wearing a mask and pointed a gun at the clerk demanding money,” police wrote on social media. “The suspect left the area and has not been identified. There was an additional witness/victim inside the store who had a gun pointed at him. This witness left the scene prior to police arrival and has not been identified. We would like to obtain any information leading to the identity of the witness/victim who left prior to police arrival.”

Anyone with information on the identity of the person pictured at the top of this article is asked to call 719-444-7000.

