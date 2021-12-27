Lower toll rates on E-470 go into effect Saturday

AURORA, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Lower toll rates on E-470 are the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season!

Starting Saturday, January 1, customers will see a $0.05 reduction at all E-470 mainline tolling points and a $0.10 reduction at Toll Plaza A – one of the busiest tolling points to the south in Douglas County.

Customers may see another $0.05 and $0.10 reduction in 2023 and in 2024 beginning on January 1 of each year after review and approval from E-470′s Board of Directors. With recovery from the pandemic ongoing, rolling out reductions gradually over the next three years allows the E-470 Public Highway Authority to reassess toll rates and cash flows annually and adjust as needed due to recovery impacts.

The 2022 rate reduction is supported by all eight voting member jurisdictions, which includes Chaz Tedesco (Adams County), John Diak (Town of Parker), Françoise Bergan (City of Aurora), Craig Hurst (Commerce City), Bill Holen (Arapahoe County), George Teal (Douglas County), Tim Watts (Alternate for Matt Johnston, City of Brighton), and Jessica Sandgren (City of Thornton).

In addition, vehicles carrying extra weight from cargo (three or more axles) with an ExpressToll account will continue to receive a 5% discount on all E-470 mainline tolling points (excluding ramps) and an additional 20% discount between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. through the end of 2022. Rates for this discount program may also potentially be reduced further in 2023 and again in 2024. E-470 developed the 3+Axle Pilot Program with the Colorado Motor Carriers Association back in 2020.

Currently, E-470 has $1.4B in outstanding bond debt, which is scheduled to be paid off in 2041. Due to financial stability, historical and current debt planning, as well as debt management leveling off, the Authority can adjust toll rates while continuing to fulfill its debt obligations and still provide a high level of service for all customers. This includes preparing a significant capital plan over the next five years estimated at over $450M, which will benefit the region for years to come. The capital plan will reinvest back into the roadway through several improvement projects including roadway widening to help move more people, adding new interchanges to facilitate safer crossings, and extending the trail system adjacent to E-470 to provide better connections for pedestrians and people on bikes.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.