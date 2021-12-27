Advertisement

Resentencing: Judge reschedules hearing for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A judge has agreed to reschedule a resentencing hearing for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver who crashed a semi-truck into stopped traffic on I-70 in 2019. That’s according to our news partners at CBS Denver.

The new hearing is reportedly scheduled for 1:30 p.m January 13.

Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison for 42 counts, including vehicular manslaughter for the deadly crash.

The District Attorney requested the resentencing for 20 to 30 years on Thursday, click here to read more.

Click here to read more on the resentencing.

