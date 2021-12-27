How to recycle your Christmas tree in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Now that Christmas is over, it’s time to recycle your trees.

El Paso County, the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities, and Colorado Springs Youth Sports, and TreeCycle have all partnered together to recycle your trees.

They will be holding the first two weekends of January; there is a suggested minimum donation of $5 per tree and can be dropped off at any of the following locations in El Paso County.

Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway)

Falcon Trailhead (South of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road)

Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Drive)

UC Health Park (Barnes Road & Tutt Blvd.)

Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road & 30th Street – be mindful of area detours)

Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue & Union Blvd.)

Trees and donations will be accepted at the following locations from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on January 2-3 and January 9-10.

Tree drop-offs and donations can also be made at Rocky Top Resources (1755 E. Las Vegas Street) from 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM weekdays and 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM Saturdays over December 27-30 and January 3-15 & 18-31. Rocky Top Resources is closed on Sundays.

All decorations, stands, and spikes must be removed from trees before drop-off.

100% of all donations will benefit youth area programs.

