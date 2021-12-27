Advertisement

Raiders cling to playoff hopes with 17-13 win over Denver

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3)...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 6:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Josh Jacobs rushed for 129 yards and the Las Vegas Raiders came from behind to defeat the Denver Broncos 17-13 on Sunday.

With the win the Raiders (8-7) stayed relevant in the AFC playoff picture while the Broncos (7-8) damaged their chances severely with their third loss in four games.

Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 201 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

Carr completed at least one pass to all seven of his targets, led by Zay Jones, who had six receptions for 50 yards.

Hunter Renfrow had three catches for 40 yards and one touchdown, while Foster Moreau and DeSean Jackson each had four receptions.

