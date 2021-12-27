Person of interest detained in shooting the day after Christmas
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Aurora Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person near East Florida Avenue and East Iowa Drive in Aurora. The shooting happened on Sunday.
Officers say a woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.
A person of interest is reportedly detained by police; he was identified as Fernando Magana-Plancarte. He is facing charges of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. A photo of Magana-Plancarte can be found at the top of this article.
This article may be updated depending on the information provided by police.
