Person of interest detained in shooting the day after Christmas

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Aurora Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person near East Florida Avenue and East Iowa Drive in Aurora. The shooting happened on Sunday.

Officers say a woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

A person of interest is reportedly detained by police; he was identified as Fernando Magana-Plancarte. He is facing charges of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. A photo of Magana-Plancarte can be found at the top of this article.

This article may be updated depending on the information provided by police.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.