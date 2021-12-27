Advertisement

Person of interest detained in shooting the day after Christmas

Arrest photo for Fernando Magana-Plancarte
Arrest photo for Fernando Magana-Plancarte(Aurora Police Department)
By KKTV
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Aurora Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person near East Florida Avenue and East Iowa Drive in Aurora. The shooting happened on Sunday.

Officers say a woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

A person of interest is reportedly detained by police; he was identified as Fernando Magana-Plancarte. He is facing charges of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. A photo of Magana-Plancarte can be found at the top of this article.

This article may be updated depending on the information provided by police.

