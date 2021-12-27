Advertisement

One more week of Electric Safari at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Electric Safari
By Melissa Henry
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Christmas week may be over, but there is still time to see one of the top rated zoo holiday light displays in the country, right here in southern Colorado.

Leaders at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo say, as of Monday morning, tickets for electric safari were sold out for Monday and Tuesday, but tickets are still available for Wednesday through Saturday. The display recently placed third on USA Today’s top 10 best zoo light displays in the nation. There are 50 acres covered in twinkling light displays, with 60 artisan-made light sculptures. Crews start putting the display together 4 months ahead of opening day.

One of the zoo’s main attractions, the giraffe exhibit, is open. Bundles of lettuce are on sale to feed the tall safari animals. One bundle is $3, and two bundles is $5.

Tickets must be purchased ahead of time online. You can click here to purchase tickets on the zoo’s website.

