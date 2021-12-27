Advertisement

NHL set to resume after 6-day break; 3 more games postponed

FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon is...
FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon is congratulated at the bench after scoring his second goal of night in the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, in Denver. The National Hockey League is ready to drop the puck on a full 82-game season with fans back in every arena and a wide-open race for the Stanley Cup. The best shot belongs to Colorado, the preseason Cup favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook and anyone who has watched Nathan MacKinnon try to will his team to a championship as one of the best players in the world. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -The NHL is set to resume Tuesday with three games on the schedule after an extended holiday break.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning won’t have either of their NHL goaltenders or their coach for a final rematch against the Montreal Canadiens.

Coach Peter DeBoer is out for the Vegas Golden Knights’ game at Los Angeles.

The league postponed three more games slated for later this week to bring the total to 70 this season.

Chicago’s game at Winnipeg and a home-and-home series between Dallas and Colorado are the latest on the list to be rescheduled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
1 killed, 2 injured after vehicle reportely hits concrete wall Sunday night
A Fountain man is counting his blessings after a good Samaritan helped flip this truck over on...
Stuck driver helped by good Samaritan in Peyton
Pueblo Police are looking for the driver of a minivan that reportedly left the scene of a crash...
Pueblo Police search for mini van that left the scene of a rollover crash
Crews battle a small fire on Blodgett Peak west of Colorado Springs 12/22/21.
Fire investigators have determined a cause for the Blodgett Peak fire
File photo.
Christmas Day shooting in Aurora leaves one dead

Latest News

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders,...
Opinion: In Defense of Vic Fangio
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3)...
Raiders cling to playoff hopes with 17-13 win over Denver
A statement posted on Twitter from the NHL about postponing games.
NHL postpones 14 games; won’t resume play until Tuesday
Three Broncos named 1st Alternates for Pro Bowl
Three Broncos named first alternates for NFL Pro Bowl