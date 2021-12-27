Advertisement

Martha Earnhardt, matriarch of racing family, dies at 91

Martha Earnhardt, the matriarch of one of NASCAR’s best-known families, has died.
Martha Earnhardt, the matriarch of one of NASCAR’s best-known families, has died.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — Martha Earnhardt, the matriarch of one of NASCAR’s best-known families, has died. She was 91.

Grandchildren Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller said in a statement that she died Saturday night.

“As we grieve her loss and begin to imagine life without our beloved ‘Mamaw,’ we find solace in knowing she is at peace in eternal glory and in joyous reunion with her husband Ralph and sons Dale, Randy and Danny,” the statement said.

Martha Earnhardt was married to Ralph Earnhardt from 1947 until the NASCAR driver’s death. Her son, the late Dale Earnhardt Sr., was a seven-time NASCAR champion and father of of Dale Jr. and Kelley.

Martha and Ralph Earnhardt raised five children — daughters Kaye and Cathy and the three sons — in a modest home with an auto shop in the back at the corner of V-8 and Sedan Avenue in Kannapolis’ “Car Hill” community. Danny died two weeks ago at age 66.

“On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Martha Earnhardt,” said Jim France and Lesa France Kennedy in an official NASCAR statement.

“Martha was not only the matriarch of a legendary NASCAR family, but a beloved and respected figure within our industry and throughout the fanbase. We will dearly miss her grace, compassion and welcoming demeanor. To her grandchildren, she was ‘Mamaw.’ To millions of NASCAR fans, she was a treasure.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fountain man is counting his blessings after a good Samaritan helped flip this truck over on...
Stuck driver helped by good Samaritan in Peyton
Pueblo Police are looking for the driver of a minivan that reportedly left the scene of a crash...
Pueblo Police search for mini van that left the scene of a rollover crash
Crews battle a small fire on Blodgett Peak west of Colorado Springs 12/22/21.
Fire investigators have determined a cause for the Blodgett Peak fire
File photo.
Christmas Day shooting in Aurora leaves one dead
Police lights.
Man who shot ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend sentenced to life

Latest News

Edward O. Wilson, co-author of "The Ants," which won the Pulitzer Prize for general...
Edward O. Wilson, biologist known as ‘ant man,’ dead at 92
12.27.21
Cooler End to 2021
U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into multiple engine...
US steps up probe into Hyundai-Kia engine failures and fires
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
1 killed, 2 injured after vehicle reportely hits concrete wall Sunday night