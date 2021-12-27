Advertisement

Fauci: US should consider vaccination mandate for domestic travel

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:13 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday that the U.S. should “seriously” consider a vaccination mandate for domestic travel.

Speaking to MSNBC, Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the COVID-19 response, said: “When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated.”

The U.S. currently mandates that most foreign nationals traveling to the U.S. be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but has not instituted one for domestic travel.

The administration has at times considered a domestic vaccination requirement, or one requiring either vaccination or proof of a negative test, but two officials said Biden’s science advisers have yet to formally make the recommendation to the president.

The officials noted they have not been eager to mandate vaccination for domestic air travel because they expected it to immediately face legal challenges, mitigating its potential effectiveness as a tool to drive up vaccinations.

Biden’s employer vaccination requirements have been mired in legal wrangling, with the Supreme Court set to hear arguments in early January in cases seeking to overturn them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fountain man is counting his blessings after a good Samaritan helped flip this truck over on...
Stuck driver helped by good Samaritan in Peyton
Pueblo Police are looking for the driver of a minivan that reportedly left the scene of a crash...
Pueblo Police search for mini van that left the scene of a rollover crash
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
1 killed, 2 injured after vehicle reportely hits concrete wall Sunday night
Crews battle a small fire on Blodgett Peak west of Colorado Springs 12/22/21.
Fire investigators have determined a cause for the Blodgett Peak fire
File photo.
Christmas Day shooting in Aurora leaves one dead

Latest News

26-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos
Resentencing: Judge reschedules hearing for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos
Lovejoy’s research brought him to the Amazon in the 1960s and he became a passionate advocate...
Thomas Lovejoy, biologist who championed biodiversity, dies
El Paso County TreeCycle 2021-2022
How to recycle your Christmas tree in El Paso County
U.S. auto safety regulators have stepped up a series of investigations into multiple engine...
US steps up probe into Hyundai-Kia engine failures and fires