Denver Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Role in Drug Conspiracy

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has sentenced 31-year-old Omar Rivas-Saenz to 176 months in federal prison for “conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin”.

Rivas-Saenz was sentenced on December 17, 2021.

According to the plea agreement and court filings, Rivas-Saenz reportedly worked for a drug trafficking organization that participated in interstate transportation and local distribution of illegal drugs from Mexico.

On May 6, 2019 state authorities arrested Rivas-Saenz after finding him with “roughly seven pounds of methamphetamine, as well as over $6,000 in cash”. Law enforcement says they also found several firearms in his home, $3,000 in cash, 67 grams of heroin, and 400 fentanyl pills.

In a press release from FBI Denver, officials say, “the defendant failed to appear for scheduled state court hearings and, six days after his arrest, he delivered a pound of 98% pure methamphetamine to a confidential informant. He then assisted in the coordination of the distribution of 10 pounds of methamphetamine and participated in the redistribution of 46 and 50-pound loads of methamphetamine”.

September 12, 2019 Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials tried to arrest Rivas-Saenz on a federal warrant. FBI officials say during this attempt the suspect’s vehicle hit police vehicles and Rivas-Saenz left the area, leading officers on a chase in a residential area. Rivaz-Saenz was eventually taken into custody.

“Armed drug dealers who run from law enforcement create a particularly dangerous threat to the safety of our communities,” said United States Attorney Cole Finegan. “Our office is working with law enforcement partners to make Colorado a safer place by prosecuting these dangerous criminals.”

“Through the collaboration on the Denver Strike Force, the FBI and our federal, state, and local partners dismantle transnational criminal enterprises involved in drug trafficking and money laundering within our communities,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “The tireless efforts of law enforcement and the sentence given to Omar Rivas-Saenz reflect the determination with which we are combating and deterring the distribution of illegal narcotics, and it also ensures that Rivas-Saenz no longer poses a threat to our community.”

“This is someone that posed a blatant threat through his membership in a transnational crime organization,” said Ryan Spradlin, Special Agent in Charge of HSI Denver. “HSI will continue to work with all of our law enforcement partners to prevent criminals and the organizations they represent from flooding our communities with illicit narcotics and weapons.”

“As a result of the concerted effort of the law enforcement community and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, this defendant was successfully brought to justice,” said DEA Denver Acting Special Agent in Charge David Olesky. “Methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin continue to pose a public health threat to our community, and the results of this investigation demonstrate that the DEA, in collaboration with all of our partners, will continue to pursue those individuals most responsible for trafficking these dangerous drugs which have contributed to the current national overdose epidemic across our country.”

“This sentencing emphasizes IRS-Criminal Investigation’s determination, in partnership with our fellow law enforcement agencies, to aggressively pursue those who attempt to distribute drugs in Colorado,” said Andy Tsui, IRS-CI Denver Field Office Special Agent in Charge. “We will continue to be relentless in our mission to dismantle drug trafficking organizations and bring the criminals who participate in them to justice.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.