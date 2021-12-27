Advertisement

Crash shuts down Cache La Poudre at Corona

Colorado Springs police are investigating a car versus motorcycle crash Sunday night.
Colorado Springs police are investigating a car versus motorcycle crash Sunday night.(Miranda Paige)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs police are investigating a car versus motorcycle crash Sunday night. Crews were called out to the scene around 8:40 p.m.

The intersection of north Corona and Cache La Poudre was shut down for a few hours, but has since reopened.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police do not suspect that alcohol was involved.

