Crash shuts down Cache La Poudre at Corona

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs police are investigating a car versus motorcycle crash Sunday night. Crews were called out to the scene around 8:40 p.m.

The intersection of north Corona and Cache La Poudre was shut down for a few hours, but has since reopened.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police do not suspect that alcohol was involved.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.