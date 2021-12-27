Advertisement

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all

FILE - This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in...
FILE - This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The coronavirus outbreak has exposed a seeming disconnect between the financial markets and science. Health experts are uncertain how far the virus out of China will spread and how bad the crisis will get, yet stock markets are rallying as if they’re not expecting more than a modest hit to the global economy. (CDC via AP, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. health officials are cutting isolation restrictions for Americans who test positive for the coronavirus and shortening the time that close contacts have to quarantine.

People with the virus can leave isolation after five days, down from 10 days. People exposed to the virus can also leave quarantine after five days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the changes Monday. CDC officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that the coronavirus is most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptom onset.

The decision also was influenced by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the omicron variant.

