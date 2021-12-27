Part of C-470 closed in Colorado as a wildfire burns

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one apartment complex was evacuated on Monday due to a wildfire burning in Jefferson County.

Just before 3 p.m. the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the Westerly Apartments were being evacuated. The complex is west of Chatfield State park just off of C-470 near S. Kipling Parkway.

At about 3:15 p.m. C470 was closed because of the smoke.

At about 4:15 p.m. the Jefferson County Sheriff announced the fire was about 150 acres and still active.

The area pictured is the extent of the current evacuation order. The apartment complex on S Oak Cir is evacuated. South Valley residents are on PRE EVACUATION at this time. pic.twitter.com/Dx5u2Mw9Gq — Jeffcom911co (@jeffcom911co) December 27, 2021

South Metro Firefighters are assisting @WestMetroFire with a wildland fire burning in their district, near C470 and Kipling. The smoke plume is widely visible, as seen looking southwest from this downtown @CityofLittleton camera. pic.twitter.com/WpGUGMNmyu — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 27, 2021

