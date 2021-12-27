Advertisement

Part of C-470 closed in Colorado as a wildfire burns

Fire burning in Jefferson County 12/27/21
Fire burning in Jefferson County 12/27/21(West Metro Fire)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one apartment complex was evacuated on Monday due to a wildfire burning in Jefferson County.

Just before 3 p.m. the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the Westerly Apartments were being evacuated. The complex is west of Chatfield State park just off of C-470 near S. Kipling Parkway.

At about 3:15 p.m. C470 was closed because of the smoke.

At about 4:15 p.m. the Jefferson County Sheriff announced the fire was about 150 acres and still active.

