Advertisement

After 2-month coma, mother shares change of heart on COVID vaccine

By KCRA Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:49 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON PARK, Calif. (KCRA) - Doctors didn’t think a mother of five from California would survive COVID-19, but she did. Now, she’s urging everyone to get vaccinated against the virus.

Life took a turn for Andrea Arriaga Borges when she tested positive for COVID-19 in May 2021. The last thing she remembers is talking to family before being intubated at the hospital.

“I said, ‘They’re gonna intubate me, but I’m fine. Just listen to the doctors.’ That’s all I remember. And then, I was in a coma for two months,” Andrea Borges said.

Andrea Arriaga Borges survived a bout with COVID-19 that put her in the hospital for four...
Andrea Arriaga Borges survived a bout with COVID-19 that put her in the hospital for four months, two of them in a coma. She encourages anyone who is unsure or against the vaccine to talk to their doctors.(Source: Nathan Borges, KCRA via CNN)

The mother of five underwent multiple blood transfusions and a tracheotomy. She lost her motor skills and had to re-learn how to walk. She missed one of her daughters’ high school graduations.

“The doctors told my kids and my husband I wasn’t gonna make it,” Andrea Borges said.

After four months in multiple hospitals, doctors were shocked by Andrea Borges’ recovery and ability to be sent home. Her survival also gave her a change of heart.

“I was against the vaccine, and after going through what I went through, I don’t wish that upon anybody,” Andrea Borges said.

Andrea Borges was unvaccinated when she got sick. She says she was healthy and had no underlying issues. She is now fully vaccinated, as are her husband, kids and friends.

“Just don’t take anything for granted because you never know what could happen. Nobody expected that to happen to her, and so, the fact that it did gave, I think all of us, a totally different perspective on everything,” daughter Ashley Borges said.

Andrea Borges believes it is a miracle that she was able to return home to her family for the holidays. She encourages anyone who is unsure or against the vaccine to educate themselves and talk to their doctors.

“I think I would say do it. Get vaccinated. Just do it,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a small fire on Blodgett Peak west of Colorado Springs 12/22/21.
Fire investigators have determined a cause for the Blodgett Peak fire
Skier dies in Avalanche
Skier killed on Christmas Eve in Colorado marks first avalanche death in the 2021-2022 season
A Fountain man is counting his blessings after a good Samaritan helped flip this truck over on...
Stuck driver helped by good Samaritan in Peyton
Death investigation in Colorado Springs.
2 people found dead in Colorado Springs Thursday morning, investigation underway
Colorado Springs Police vehicle.
Car reported stolen found on Christmas morning

Latest News

Previously against the vaccine, the mother now encourages anyone who is unvaccinated to educate...
Mother of 5 urges vaccinations after monthslong battle with COVID-19
Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée arrives at the 29th American Cinematheque Awards...
‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58
Colorado Springs police are investigating a car versus motorcycle crash Sunday night.
Crash shuts down Cache La Poudre at Corona
Kwanzaa is the non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots. It celebrates...
Kwanzaa begins with celebration of unity