1 killed, 2 injured after vehicle reportely hits concrete wall Sunday night

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol says a 21-year-old man was killed and 2 others were sent to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash late Sunday night. The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Highway 50 near 29th Lane in Pueblo County.

In a press release, troopers say “the reporting party noted that the driver was unresponsive and trapped inside the vehicle”. As CSP arrived on scene, fire and rescue personnel reportedly told troopers the driver, a 21-year-old man from Pueblo, had died on scene.

Troopers say an 18-year-old and a 12-year-old were taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries; their current conditions are unknown.

Those involved have not yet been identified.

According to Colorado State Patrol, a 1990 Ford Ranger went into a drainage ditch on the south side of the road and hit a concrete culvert wall. Alcohol and drugs are being considered as possible contributing factors to this crash.

The right lane of Highway 50 was closed during the investigation.

