TELLURIDE, Colo. (KKTV) - Telluride Ski Resort closed its lifts Sunday due to “extremely high winds”.

The ski resort says it is not safe for them to run chair lifts and with guest safety in mind, all lifts will be closed.

The Gondola will also be closed but buses from the Mountain Village to Telluride will be running.

December 26, 2021

