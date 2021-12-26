Stuck driver helped by good Samaritan in Peyton

PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) -A Fountain man is counting his blessings after a good Samaritan helped flip his truck over on State Highway 217 in Peyton. He says this was the ultimate Christmas gift.

On Christmas Eve, Alex Mahr was out delivering presents for Amazon. On the way home, he says he drove across black ice and lost control of his truck before it flipped upside down. Luckily, he wasn’t hurt, but the truck was totaled.

Police told him he only had a few days to remove the vehicle. So on Christmas, he put out a plea for help on Facebook. Cassie Bolan saw the post and came to his rescue. The two don’t know each other, but Mahr says she’s a good Samaritan.

“This person, they offered their time on their day off when they could be spending time with their family…That is a real Christmas gift from her to help me out like that. So I greatly appreciate that,” said Mahr.

Bolan says this is what jeep owners do. In the winter, she often helps pull cars out of the snow. When she saw the post, she knew she could help. So she did.

“Not just on Christmas. I think it’s important all the time that in a community you help where you can, you know. Just keeps your community better and people friendlier, especially in times like now,” said Bolan.

She hopes those who see this story will find their own way to pay it forward this holiday season.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.