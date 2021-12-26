Christmas Day shooting in Aurora leaves one dead

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Christmas Day.

Officers responded to the Chelsea Park Village Apartments near East 1st Avenue and Peoria Street in Aurora around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. As officers arrived they reportedly found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Aurora Police Department says there was an argument between two men outside of the apartment complex, who reportedly knew each other. At some point during the argument, officers say both men showed firearms, and one of them shot the other.

The shooter was reportedly a 33-year-old man. Police say he was not injured. stayed on scene and is cooperating with them.

The Major Crimes Homicide Unit responded to the scene and is currently investigating his death. Detectives are working to figure out the circumstances leading up to the shooting, but no arrests have been made.

Both the suspect and victim have not been identified.

Anyone with information should reach out to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

