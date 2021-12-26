Advertisement

Pueblo Police search for mini van that left the scene of a rollover crash

Pueblo Police are looking for the driver of a minivan that reportedly left the scene of a crash Saturday.
Pueblo Police are looking for the driver of a minivan that reportedly left the scene of a crash Saturday.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 6:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are looking for the driver of a minivan that reportedly left the scene of a crash Saturday.

Officers responded to the area near Berkeley and Arroyo for a rollover crash. The minivan involved in the crash reportedly left the scene, pictures of the van can be found at the top of this article and below.

Pueblo Police say there were only minor injuries.

If anyone has information on this crash, or the vehicles involved call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.

