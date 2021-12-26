Pueblo Police search for mini van that left the scene of a rollover crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are looking for the driver of a minivan that reportedly left the scene of a crash Saturday.

Officers responded to the area near Berkeley and Arroyo for a rollover crash. The minivan involved in the crash reportedly left the scene, pictures of the van can be found at the top of this article and below.

Police were sent to a roll over accident on Berkeley and arroyo. The mini van fled the scene. Fortunately there were minor injuries. If you hAve any information contact Officer Sanders at the PPD pic.twitter.com/lG15yo9teo — sgt 2 green machine (@machine_sgt) December 25, 2021

Pueblo Police say there were only minor injuries.

If anyone has information on this crash, or the vehicles involved call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.

