Man who shot ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend sentenced to life

AURORA, Colo. (AP) - A man who fatally shot his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend has been sentenced to life in prison.

Joseph McCaughin shot and killed 16-year-old Ryan Robertson in May 2019 after he learned that his ex-girlfriend was dating him. That’s according to Arapahoe County court records.

KUSA-TV reports that McCaughin broke into his former girlfriend’s house and told her, “If I ever see (Robertson) again, I will kill you and him.” Police say McCaughin and Robertson encountered each other in Aurora.

They exchanged words and McCaughin pulled out a gun and began shooting at Robertson. He was shot twice and died from his injuries.

