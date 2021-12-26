Blodgett Peak Fire Pre-Evacuation cancelled Sunday
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police have canceled the pre-evacuation notice for residents living near the Blodgett Peak Fire.
The fire broke out Wednesday morning and was reportedly caused by an unattended campfire. When the fire began, crews issued a pre-evacuation notice for residents living West of Woodmen Road off of Blodgett Drive.
As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday the fire was still at .7 acres and 50% containment.
