Blodgett Peak Fire Pre-Evacuation cancelled Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police have canceled the pre-evacuation notice for residents living near the Blodgett Peak Fire.

This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an updated message; the a wildland fire at Blodgett Peak has concluded. The PRE EVACUATION request has been lifted.



Thank you for your patience.



Media: Any incident updates will come from the CSFD Publ https://t.co/Drl6MOoVX2 — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 26, 2021

The fire broke out Wednesday morning and was reportedly caused by an unattended campfire. When the fire began, crews issued a pre-evacuation notice for residents living West of Woodmen Road off of Blodgett Drive.

As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday the fire was still at .7 acres and 50% containment.

#BlodgettPeakFire remains at 50% containment. @PSICC_NF remains on scene today to monitor and will do a fly over tomorrow to see if there is any hotspots that show up on heat map. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 26, 2021

