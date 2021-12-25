Advertisement

Ukraine leader discusses Russia tensions with US lawmakers

FILE - In this March 20, 2014 file photo Pro-Russian soldiers march outside an Ukrainian...
FILE - In this March 20, 2014 file photo Pro-Russian soldiers march outside an Ukrainian military base in Perevalne, Crimea. Merkel and Putin will meet on Saturday in the German government's guesthouse Meseberg, north of Berlin, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. The topics will include the civil war in Syria, the conflict in Ukraine, and energy questions. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, file)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 7:31 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(AP) - The president of Ukraine has held a video call with 20 U.S. senators and members of Congress amid tensions with Russia.

According to his office, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the senators and congressional representatives on Friday about Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine’s border and the situation in his country’s war-torn east. A statement from Zelenskyy’s office described “the importance of getting the United States involved in the process of a peaceful settlement” to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.

Officials in Ukraine and the West have said Moscow’s recent troop deployment might indicate plans for an invasion, but the Kremlin has denied that intent. 

