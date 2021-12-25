Skier killed on Christmas Eve in Colorado marks first avalanche death in the 2021-2022 season

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A back country skier died on Christmas Eve after getting caught and buried in an avalanche on the southeast end of South Diamond Peak near Cameron pass.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says “The avalanche broke on a layer of faceted snow one to three below the snow surface, and was about 250 feet wide. The avalanche crown was on a convex roll where the slope angle steepened to about 38 degrees.” The victim’s partner was able to locate him with a transceiver and probe pole. They were able to get him out of the snow but he did not make it. Jackson county rescue personnel and the Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol were able to recover the victims body after dark.

This is the first avalanche related death in the state during the 2021-2022 season.

