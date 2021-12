COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Police Department says a pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a light rail train Saturday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened near the 200 block of West Iowa Avenue.

The crash is under investigation.

HEADS UP: #DPD is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a light rail train near the area of the 200 block of W Iowa Ave. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The Pedestrian has been pronounced deceased. pic.twitter.com/8SGrK4X6sA — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 25, 2021

