Car reported stolen found on Christmas morning

Colorado Springs Police vehicle.
Colorado Springs Police vehicle.(KKTV)
By Michael Morales
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two suspects were arrested on Christmas morning after police reportedly saw them entering a stolen vehicle in a Motel 6 parking lot.

Officers came across the vehicle early Christmas morning while patrolling the motel parking lot on North Chestnut Street just off of I-25. Colorado Springs Police say that the car was missing license plates and had spray painted markings. After a VIN check on the vehicle, they determined that it was reported stolen earlier this month. After watching the area, Police say that two individuals were spotted entering the car. The suspects then tried to run away on foot after CSPD initiated contact but were arrested without incident. The suspects were identified as 27 year old, Karli Lucas and 39 year old, Joshua Stecken. Lucas was in possession of 1.19 grams of methamphetamine during the arrest.

Lucas was charged with Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, both were charged with Obstructing a Police Officer. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the vehicle was involved in an eluding incident earlier this week.

