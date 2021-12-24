United Airlines forced to cancel some flights due to nationwide spike in Omicron cases

(KKTV) - The recent rise in COVID-19 cases tied to the Omicron variant is plaguing at least one airline this holiday travel season.

The following message was sent to 11 News Thursday evening from a representative with United Airlines:

“The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation. As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport. We’re sorry for the disruption and are working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.”

The spokesperson could not comment on specific flights in Colorado.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.