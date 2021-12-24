Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walmart after a shopper reportedly had their car stolen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers were working to get a suspect to peacefully surrender near a Colorado Springs Walmart Thursday night.

The incident all started just before 6 p.m. at the 8th Street Walmart on the south side of the city near I-25. According to police, while a shopper was putting bags into their vehicle the suspect got behind the wheel and drove away. The suspect didn’t get far however, the car eventually ended up in a culvert near the back side of the building.

As of 7 p.m. the scene was still active as officers tried to get the suspect to surrender, however police weren’t certain someone was still in the car they had surrounded. According to a lieutenant with the police department, officers don’t believe the suspect is armed.

11 News has a crew at the scene and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

