Officer placed on administrative leave after Officer involved shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Pueblo Police Officer has been put on administrative leave after a shooting that took place on Wednesday night near the corner of Goodnight Ave and South Prairie Ave on the Southwest side of the city.

Police responded to a call regarding two unknown males ringing a doorbell, one having a gun. When Officers arrived they found one of the armed men in a dark hoodie on the side of the house. Shots were exchanged and the suspect retreated to the backyard. The suspect was found hiding and later identified as a juvenile. An extensive search was done where no other suspects were found.

The pueblo Police Department is currently getting ready for the investigation phase. The officer involved in the shooting, has been put on administrative leave per protocol. No one was hurt in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.