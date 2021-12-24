No flights cancelled, few delayed at Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Travelers may want to check the status of their flight before leaving the house. Airlines across the country are cancelling hundreds of flights just before the Christmas holiday. The Omicron variant are impacting staffing and schedules. This is causing delays and cancellations.

Colorado Springs Public Communications Specialist Dana Schield tells 11 News there are no cancellations and only a few delays with their flights. There have been diversions outside of the Colorado Springs Airport that lasted between 15 to 30 minutes. This can change depending on weather, maintenance and any potential crew issues. Just in case, Schield recommends coming to the airport at least an hour and a half before your flight.

The Colorado Springs travel season is doing better than expected. The airport is expecting at least 91,000 travelers from now until January 3rd. This is a 20% increase from 2019. This comes as the market for more seats has increased by 30%. This increase provides more travel options for patrons.

“Regardless of what the situation is, we always encourage travelers to check their flight status,” said Schield. “Just make sure you’re always up-to-date on your flight status and you should be OK.”

The best way to check your flight status is by clicking here. This will keep you updated with any potential delays or cancellations.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.