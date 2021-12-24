DA to request a 20 to 30 year sentence for truck driver who was sentenced to 110 years after deadly crash in Colorado

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - In a case that has gained national attention, a Colorado district attorney is going to request a resentencing for a man who is currently serving a 110-year sentence.

The man with a sentence spanning more than a century was found guilty of 42 counts, including vehicular manslaughter for the deadly crash along I-70 in April of 2019. Four people were killed and many others were injured in Jefferson County as the out-of-control truck barrelled down I-70.

On Thursday, the following statement was shared by First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King in regards to the sentence for Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos:

“Based on the facts of this case and input from the victims and their families, my office will be asking the court to consider a sentencing range of 20-30 years when the Court is prepared to address resentencing. As the jury found, Mr. Aguilera-Mederos knowingly made multiple active choices that resulted in the death of four people, serious injuries to others, and mass destruction. This sentencing range reflects an appropriate outcome for that conduct, which was not an accident. Given that the victims in this case have more than one view of an appropriate outcome, and this trial court heard the evidence presented, we believe that this hearing is the best path to securing justice for everyone involved.Our team has connected with defense counsel and will continue to do so as both parties prepare for this resentencing opportunity. We have also been working with the Governor’s Office to ensure that the victims and their loved ones are heard both in this process and the pending clemency application with the Governor. We are grateful for the coordination with the Governor’s office and thank the Department of Corrections for expediting the required evaluation report for resentencing. As I have in the past, I continue to support the efforts of the Governor’s Sentencing Reform Task Force. Criminal justice reform, including sentencing reform, is a priority of my administration for safer and healthier communities for all. I have been in discussions with the co-chair of the task force and have encouraged him to continue their efforts to address felony sentencing reform in Colorado.”

A hearing for the resentencing request is scheduled for Monday.

