Advertisement

4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall

Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago,...
Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:45 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.

The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two people involved in a shootout in a corridor.

Police Chief James Kruger says the injuries were not life-threatening.

Kruger says three people were shot and a fourth person suffered an ankle injury while running away. One person was in custody, and police were looking for another suspect.

The outdoor mall is a major shopping destination about 15 miles west of Chicago. Shoppers who were interviewed as they were gradually released say they took cover in stores and dressing rooms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a small fire on Blodgett Peak west of Colorado Springs 12/22/21.
Brush fire burning on Blodgett Peak near Colorado Springs remains less than an acre Thursday
Gold Camp Road rescue 12/22/21.
Rescue operation underway off Gold Camp Road in Colorado Springs
Crash involving a dirt bike in Colorado Springs 12/22/21.
Major crash involving dirt bike closes down Barnes Road in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
Officer-involved shooting investigation Colorado Springs 12/23/21.
Police: Man fires shot into neighbors home Wednesday, suspect found dead in home
Crews set up searching for a 3-year-old girl.
3-year-old girl wanders from rural Colorado home, located safely thanks to massive search effort that included Flight for Life

Latest News

A boat moves along Wahweap Bay along the Upper Colorado River Basin, Wednesday, June 9, 2021,...
$2.5B headed to tribes for long-standing water settlements
Windy Christmas eve
Strong Wind Through Christmas Eve
A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause dozens of crashes, closures of Wis. interstate
Situation at a Colorado Springs Walmart after a vehicle was stolen. 12/23/21.
Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walmart after a shopper reportedly had their car stolen