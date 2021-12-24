2 people found dead in Colorado Springs Thursday morning, investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details are available after the bodies of two people were found in a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Thursday.

According to a sergeant with the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were called to Pearl Drive on the northeast side of the city at 9:30 a.m. The area is close to Barnes Road and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Police were on scene until about 6:30 p.m. investigating. At that time, the sergeant wasn’t able to provide any other details on the incident.

11 News will be following up with police Thursday night and Friday morning in an effort to provide more information to the public.

