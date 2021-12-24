Advertisement

2 people found dead in Colorado Springs Thursday morning, investigation underway

Death investigation in Colorado Springs.
Death investigation in Colorado Springs.(KKTV/Jon Modic)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:28 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details are available after the bodies of two people were found in a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Thursday.

According to a sergeant with the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were called to Pearl Drive on the northeast side of the city at 9:30 a.m. The area is close to Barnes Road and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Police were on scene until about 6:30 p.m. investigating. At that time, the sergeant wasn’t able to provide any other details on the incident.

11 News will be following up with police Thursday night and Friday morning in an effort to provide more information to the public.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a small fire on Blodgett Peak west of Colorado Springs 12/22/21.
Brush fire burning on Blodgett Peak near Colorado Springs remains less than an acre Thursday
Gold Camp Road rescue 12/22/21.
Rescue operation underway off Gold Camp Road in Colorado Springs
Crash involving a dirt bike in Colorado Springs 12/22/21.
Major crash involving dirt bike closes down Barnes Road in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
Police: Man fires shot into neighbors home Wednesday, suspect found dead in home
Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
El Paso County confirms its first omicron case

Latest News

Officer-involved shooting investigation Colorado Springs 12/23/21.
Police: Man fires shot into neighbors home Wednesday, suspect found dead in home
Crews battle a small fire on Blodgett Peak west of Colorado Springs 12/22/21.
Brush fire burning on Blodgett Peak near Colorado Springs remains less than an acre Thursday
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
DA to request a 20 to 30 year sentence for truck driver who was sentenced to 110 years after deadly crash in Colorado
Windy Christmas eve
Strong Wind Through Christmas Eve