Three Broncos named first alternates for NFL Pro Bowl

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Three Broncos were selected as first alternates for the upcoming Pro Bowl.

Pat Surtain II, Garett Bolles, and Justin Simmons were named first alternates for the upcoming game.

To many people’s surprise, the Broncos did not have a single player selected for the AFC’s initial roster.

“I was very, very surprised and disappointed. I think Justin Simmons—I think I told you guys yesterday—it was a no-brainer. He made it last year and he’s playing even better this year,” head coach Vic Fangio said. “I think Surtain was more than worthy of it, and our two backs. We did have five guys make the alternate list, but very, very surprised.”

Alternates can be elevated to the main roster depending on injuries or playoff implications that interfere with playing.

“What I’m more concerned about is trying to find ways to win games, get in the playoffs,” Simmons said. “Those individual accolades will come.”

Denver has had at least one player make the Pro Bowl each year since 1981.

Simmons was on the roster last year.

Bradley Chubb (third alternate), Kareem Jackson (fifth alternate) and Javonte Williams (fifth alternate) were also listed as alternates for the game.

