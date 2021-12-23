Rescue operation underway off Gold Camp Road in Colorado Springs
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department was working to rescue someone trapped in a vehicle that was off Gold Camp Road on Wednesday.
11 News has a crew at the scene at this article will be updated as more information becomes available.
The road is on the southwest side of the city.
The following was posted to social media at about 6 p.m. by CSFD:
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.