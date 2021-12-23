Rescue operation underway off Gold Camp Road in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department was working to rescue someone trapped in a vehicle that was off Gold Camp Road on Wednesday.

11 News has a crew at the scene

The road is on the southwest side of the city.

The following was posted to social media at about 6 p.m. by CSFD:

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a single vehicle traffic accident trapped on Gold Camp Road. The road will be closed until the conclusion of the incident. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 23, 2021

