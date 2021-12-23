Advertisement

Part of Woodman closed early Thursday morning due to barricaded suspect who reportedly shot at police

(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:56 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of Woodman is closed early Thursday morning due to a barricaded suspect who reportedly shot at police.

Colorado Springs police sent out an alert about a barricaded suspect in the area of 6900 Palace Drive, near Woodman and Academy behind the Hobby Lobby.

Officers told 11 News a suspect was reportedly shooting at police. Woodmen is currently closed in both directions between Campus Dr. and N Academy Blvd.

Police are asking you to stay indoors, please lock and stay away from windows and doors. Please stay out of the immediate area until further notice. CSPD will send an all clear message when appropriate.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

