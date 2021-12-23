Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Pueblo wastewater

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment has confirmed the “detection of the omicron COVID-19 variant in the City of Pueblo’s wastewater the week of December 20″.

Wastewater is tested weekly in the City of Pueblo and Pueblo West as part of a statewide COVID-19 testing effort with wastewater utilities. Testing the wastewater can reportedly give health officials early warnings about increases and decreases in COVID-19 cases.

“Detection of omicron variant in Pueblo’s wastewater confirms the variant is in Pueblo and it is expected we will see the cases quickly increase,” stated Randy Evetts, public health director at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. Evetts explained, “You can protect yourself from omicron variant with the same protection measures from all of COVID-19′s variants: vaccinating and getting boosters, wearing a mask, social distancing, getting tested for COVID-19 and staying home when sick.

In a press release, PDPHE says Omicorn is already in multiple Colorado counties and “appears to be spreading quickly.

They offered this advice ahead of the holidays:

Protect yourself this holiday season, especially when travel traveling, and get vaccinated, get a booster dose, wear a mask indoor public spaces, limit large gatherings, wash your hands frequently, get tested if you have symptoms or were exposed, and practice physical distancing. People who have recently traveled should be tested 3-5 days after return with a molecular or PCR test, regardless of symptoms or vaccination history. Anyone, regardless of vaccination status, who develops symptoms should get tested immediately and isolate. Testing is free and available at two community test sites in Pueblo, please visit this link for holiday hours :

Colorado State Fairgrounds, corner of Mesa and Arroyo Avenues, open seven days a week, 8AM-5PM

Pueblo Mall, open Monday through Saturday, 8AM-5PM

“There is evidence omicron variant will spread faster and cause higher levels of reinfection and vaccine-breakthrough compared to the delta variant,” stated Evetts. Evetts added, “Employers and schools should expect rapid spread of the virus and subsequent high levels of absenteeism due to illness among staff and students in the first quarter of 2022. Employers, schools, and individuals are encouraged to take action to reduce the impact and spread of the virus.

Click here for the latest information on COVID-19 in Pueblo or here for monitoring wastewater.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.