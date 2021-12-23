Major crash closes down Barnes Road in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed down a busy Colorado Springs road Wednesday night.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Barnes Road was closed in both directions near Charlotte Parkway. The intersection is east of N. Powers Boulevard between Tutt Boulevard and Peterson Road on the northeast side of the city. Police first got word of the crash at about 6:10 p.m.

Last time 11 News checked in with police, at least two people were injured and the Major Crash Team was called to the scene. Details on the extent of injuries were unavailable. As of 7:25 p.m., the intersection was still closed.

