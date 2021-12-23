Advertisement

Juvenile hit by car after reportedly walking outside of crosswalk in northeast Colorado Springs

Randall and Rangewood autoped 12/22/2021
Randall and Rangewood autoped 12/22/2021(KKTV/Wayne Hicks)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:17 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A juvenile was reportedly hit by a car after walking outside of a crosswalk in northeast Colorado Springs.

Officers responded to Rangewood and Randall near Woodman on Colorado Springs’ northeast side around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers reported two juveniles were crossing Rangewood going eastbound outside of a crosswalk when one of the juveniles was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.

The juvenile reportedly had non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the vehicle was cooperative and remained on scene.

Alcohol and/or speeding were not suspected to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battle a small fire on Blodgett Peak west of Colorado Springs 12/22/21.
Brush fire burning high on Blodgett Peak in Colorado Springs, pre-evacuation warning issued for several streets
Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
El Paso County confirms its first omicron case
Crash involving a dirt bike in Colorado Springs 12/22/21.
Major crash involving dirt bike closes down Barnes Road in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
Suspect Mario Sanchez.
Man arrested more than 25 times arrested again in Pueblo
Roger Jacobs
Registered sex offender arrested by Colorado Springs Police on new charges for crimes against children

Latest News

Mild Rest of the Week
Getting Windy
Colorado Ped Patrol
WATCH: Colorado Springs registered sex offender caught in undercover sting
Crash involving a dirt bike in Colorado Springs 12/22/21.
Major crash involving dirt bike closes down Barnes Road in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
Crews set up searching for a 3-year-old girl.
3-year-old girl wanders from rural Colorado home, located safely thanks to massive search effort that included Flight for Life