Juvenile hit by car after reportedly walking outside of crosswalk in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A juvenile was reportedly hit by a car after walking outside of a crosswalk in northeast Colorado Springs.

Officers responded to Rangewood and Randall near Woodman on Colorado Springs’ northeast side around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Officers reported two juveniles were crossing Rangewood going eastbound outside of a crosswalk when one of the juveniles was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.

The juvenile reportedly had non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the vehicle was cooperative and remained on scene.

Alcohol and/or speeding were not suspected to be factors in the crash.

